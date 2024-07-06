Reports: DeRozan, Kings have ‘mutual' interest; sign-and-trade discussed

With the Kings aiming to return to the NBA playoffs, a big-name free agent might have his eye on Sacramento.

Veteran forward DeMar DeRozan and the Kings have "mutual interest” in each other, FOX 40's Sean Cunningham reported Friday, citing several sources.

While DeRozan is an unrestricted free agent, the Kings and the Chicago Bulls reportedly have discussed a potential sign-and-trade deal for the six-time NBA All-Star, The Kings Beat's James Ham reported Friday, citing league sources.

NBA insider Marc Stein added Saturday morning, citing sources, that the San Antonio Spurs have emerged as a potential third team to help facilitate the sign-and-trade.

"The Kings have chased DeRozan this week and Chicago is willing to facilitate a sign-and-trade but insists on a third team in the deal to take in salary," Stein wrote.

DeRozan is a 15-year NBA veteran who spent the last three seasons with the Bulls after stints with the San Antonio Spurs and Toronto Raptors. The 34-year-old still operates at a high level, as he averaged 24 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists in 37.8 minutes in 79 games during last season.

DeRozan has earned a reputation as one of the NBA's most reliable clutch-time players, and he still shines in that aspect, as he led the league in minutes played per game and fourth-quarter points last season.

With De'Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis and Malik Monk already providing a strong foundation, adding DeRozan could give Sacramento a massive boost in the loaded Western Conference.