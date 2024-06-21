Report: Monk intends to sign four-year, $78M Kings contract

Sixth Man of the Year runner-up Malik Monk intends to stay with the Kings and sign a four-year, $78 million contract that includes a player option for the final year, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Thursday night, citing sources.

ESPN Sources: Free agent G Malik Monk intends to sign a four-year, $78 million deal — including a player option — to return to the Sacramento Kings. Monk had career-bests of 15 points and five assists on his way to the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year runner-up. pic.twitter.com/J8KuOwPl0H — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 21, 2024

Monk’s agents Jeff Schwartz and Marcus Monk of @excelbasketball were able to start negotiations after the NBA Finals and avoid free agency with the maximum contract Kings are allowed to pay Monk. Huge offseason priority for Sacramento. https://t.co/86zq3r2AQ9 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 21, 2024

Re-signing Monk was the Kings' top offseason priority and general manager Monte McNair was able to secure an agreement three days after the conclusion of the NBA Finals.

Monk had a chance to test free agency on June 30, but passed up that opportunity to stay with the Kings, where he has found a home alongside former Kentucky teammate De'Aaron Fox.

Monk officially can sign the agreed upon Kings contract on July 6.

While other teams could have offered Monk more money if he had hit the open market, $78 million is the maximum amount the Kings were able to offer him.

Per ESPN's Bobby Marks, Monk will earn $17.4 million during the upcoming 2024-25 NBA season, while his player option for the 2027-28 season is worth $21.6 million.

Monk had early bird rights with Sacramento.



Here are the numbers:



2024/25- $17.4M

2025/26- $18.8M

2026/27- $20.2M

2027/28- $21.6M (Player) https://t.co/MDCtCiI863 — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) June 21, 2024

In the end, that was enough for one of the NBA's best bench players.

Monk averaged a career-high 15.4 points and 5.1 assists in 26 minutes over 72 games for the Kings last season. He shot 44.3 percent from the field and 35 percent from 3-point range.

Those numbers were good enough for a second-place finish in Sixth Man of the Year voting, as Monk lost out to Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid.

Monk's two best NBA seasons have come in Sacramento and he plans to keep the good times rolling.

Now the goal for McNair and Co. is to add more pieces around Fox, Monk, Domantas Sabonis and Keegan Murray to help get the Kings back to the NBA playoffs.