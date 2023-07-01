Report: Kings lose Chimezie Metu to Suns on one-year deal

Chimezie Metu seemingly is headed to a new team in the Pacific Division.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Friday, citing sources, that the former Kings big man agreed to a one-year contract with the Phoenix Suns.

Free agent forward Chimezie Metu has agreed to a one-year deal with the Phoenix Suns, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2023

The deal for the 26-year-old is expected to be worth the minimum, per Spotrac.

Once official, it would end a three-year stay in Sacramento for Metu after he signed a two-way deal in 2020 following a two-year stint with the San Antonio Spurs. He was drafted by San Antonio with the 49th overall pick in 2018.

The Los Angeles native and USC product played a key role for the Kings in 2021-22 when he appeared in 60 games (20 starts) and averaged 21.3 minutes per game to go with 8.9 points and 5.6 rebounds on a 45/31/78 shooting split.

But his minutes dwindled in 2022-23 to just an average of 10.4 a game in 66 appearances, with none as a starter following Trey Lyles' emergence in Mike Brown's rotation.

Metu's move to Phoenix was also one of many in a busy day for the Suns as they look to fill out their roster with Bradley Beal arriving via trade to join Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton.

Along with Metu, the Suns reportedly added Keita Bates-Diop, Drew Eubanks and Yuta Watanabe while retaining ex-Warrior Damion Lee and Josh Okogie.