Report: Lyles, Kings agree on two-year, $16M contract

Trey Lyles spoke his wish into existence.

Lyles and the Kings have agreed on a new contract to keep the 27-year-old forward in Sacramento, TNT's Chris Haynes reported Friday, citing league sources.

The Athletic's Sam Amick reported the deal is a two-year, $16 million contract with no team or player options.

Immediately following Sacramento's season-ending Game 7 loss to the Warriors in the first round of the 2023 NBA playoffs, Lyles wasn't shy about wanting to return to the Kings.

“100 percent,” he said on wanting to be back in Sacramento. “This is the most at home I’ve felt of any team I’ve been on. These guys are like brothers to me, one through 14 everybody gets along so it’s just definitely an atmosphere and someplace I’d want to stay in.”

Lyles' role with the Kings last season fluctuated, but he shined under the bright lights of the playoffs. He dropped 16 points in Game 1 on a sparkly 75 percent shooting from the field and efficient 66.7 percent from 3-point range.

Lyles was drafted by the Utah Jazz in 2015 but has bounced around from team to team after that. He now has found a home in Sacramento.