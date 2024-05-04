Report: Warriors assistant Atkinson among Lakers head coach candidates

Could the Warriors lose another assistant coach to a Pacific Division rival?

Kenny Atkinson is among the key candidates for the Los Angeles Lakers' vacant head coach position, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Friday, citing sources.

The Los Angeles Lakers have parted ways with coach Darvin Ham, and sources tell me and @jovanbuha an extensive search will commence soon, with candidates such as Mike Budenholzer, Kenny Atkinson, JJ Redick and, if he becomes available, Ty Lue among others. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 3, 2024

Atkinson has been one of Steve Kerr's top assistants for the pas three seasons, serving as a vital cog in Golden State's staff for the team's championship run in 2022. The 56-year-old has a strong resume that includes a four-year stint as the head coach of the Brookyn Nets where he oversaw a tremendous turnaround before resigning in Mar. 2020.

Atkinson previously accepted but subsequently turned down the Charlotte Hornets' head coaching job after Golden State's 2022 title run, before interviewing for the Toronto Raptors' job in 2023.

The Lakers fired Darvin Ham after being dispatched in five games by the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the NBA playoffs, the second consecutive season Los Angeles had their season ended by Nikola Jokić and Co.

Former Milwaukee Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer, current Los Angeles Clippers coach Ty Lue and former NBA player JJ Redick reportedly are the other names on the Lakers' radar, with the organization desperate to right the ship after a string of underwhelming seasons following their championship run in 2020.

After Mike Brown left Kerr's staff to take the Sacramento Kings' head coaching job in 2022, could Atkinson follow a similar path? It's something to keep an eye on as the NBA offseason approaches with the Warriors facing the reality of a much different roster, and potentially coaching staff, heading into the 2024-25 season.

