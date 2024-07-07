Kings agree to one-year deal with reserve point guard, per agent

The Kings added yet another guard to their roster for the 2024-25 NBA season, this time in the form of a reliable veteran reserve.

Free-agent guard Jordan McLaughlin has agreed to a one-year contract with the Kings, his agent Greg Lawrence told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Saturday night.

Free agent guard Jordan McLaughlin has agreed to a one-year deal with the Sacramento Kings, agent Greg Lawrence of @wassbasketball tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 7, 2024

McLaughlin spent all of his first five NBA seasons with the Minnesota Timberwolves after going undrafted in 2018. He is a former two-way player who received a multi-year deal with Minnesota back in 2021.

The 6-foot point guard shined at USC, starting all 36 games his senior year and averaging 12.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game.

In 242 NBA games, McLaughlin has career per-game averages of 4.4 points, 3.1 assists and 1.6 rebounds in 15.4 minutes. He's a 36.9-percent career 3-point shooter but shot a 47.2-percent clip from beyond the arc during the 2023-24 season.

Last season with the Wolves, he was over 5-to-1 in assist-to-turnover ratio, and his defense has drastically improved with every season.

The 28-year-old gives Sacramento an experienced reserve option at point guard behind De'Aaron Fox, though he won't necessarily be a part of Kings coach Mike Brown's rotation every night. Think Matthew Dellavedova two seasons ago during Sacramento's magical 2022-23 season, but perhaps even better.