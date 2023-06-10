Report: Raptors to hire Rajakovic, not Fernandez, Atkinson

The Toronto Raptors reportedly are hiring an NBA assistant as their next coach, but it isn't Kings associate head coach Jordi Fernandez or Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson.

Toronto is finalizing a contract to hire Memphis Grizzlies assistant Darko Rajakovic as its next head coach, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Saturday, citing sources.

ESPN Sources: The Toronto Raptors are finalizing a deal to hire Memphis Grizzlies assistant Darko Rajakovic as the franchise’s next coach. pic.twitter.com/AEPu64p2F2 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 10, 2023

Wojnarowski included in his report that Atkinson and Milwaukee Bucks' Charles Lee were other coaches "given serious consideration" by Toronto. Atkinson, who accepted then turned down a head-coaching role with the Charlotte Hornets last offseason after winning an NBA championship with the Warriors, reportedly had also been considered for previously vacant roles in Atlanta, Milwaukee and Houston this year.

The Raptors also had received permission to interview Fernandez for the position, Wojnarowski previously reported, citing sources. The 40-year-old was hired by the Kings in May 2022 and went on to help the team reach the NBA playoffs for the first time since 2006, and the performance also reportedly put him in the running for the Phoenix Suns' head-coaching gig.

But with Frank Vogel earning that position and now Rajakovic reportedly taking over in Toronto, it appears as though both Fernandez and Atkinson will have to wait a bit longer to become head coaches. There are no longer any open head-coaching roles in the NBA with Rajakovic's reported hire.

And for Kings and Warriors fans, that's welcome news.