Report: Kings interested in trading for Blazers big man Williams III

After acquiring six-time NBA All-Star DeMar DeRozan this offseason along with some other minor offseason additions, the Kings might not be done re-constructing their roster for the 2024-25 NBA season.

And they could finally be addressing an area of concern.

Sacramento is among multiple teams that have "registered interest" in Portland Trail Blazers center Robert Williams III, Clutch Points NBA insider Brett Siegel reported, citing sources.

The Kings are riding the back of a historic season from All-NBA center Domantas Sabonis, who led the league in triple-doubles, double-doubles and rebounds last season while averaging nearly 20 points and more than eight assists per contest. They also re-signed 7-foot big man Alex Len and signed former Miami Heat center Orlando Robinson to a one-year deal.

But if healthy, Williams -- an All-Defensive center and elite rim protector -- could be an interesting backup option in Sacramento.

Williams III is recovering from a knee injury he suffered early in the 2023-24 season. He underwent surgery and is expected to be a full participant in training camp.

The 26-year-old played just six games with Portland last season, averaging 6.8 points on 65.4 percent shooting in those games, along with 6.3 rebounds.

Williams really made a name for himself with the Boston Celtics as an All-Defensive team member during Boston's run to the 2022 NBA Finals. Ultimately, the team parted ways with him to acquire both Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday last offseason, and Williams was shipped to Portland.

But it appears Sacramento, among others, could view him as a low-cost, high-reward player to add center depth behind Sabonis.