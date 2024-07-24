Report: Kings agree to one-year contract with free-agent center

The Kings added a depth piece to their roster when they agreed to a one-year contract with free-agent center Orlando Robinson, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Wednesday, citing sources.

Free agent center Orlando Robinson has agreed on a one-year deal with the Sacramento Kings, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/tEw6RmwMPj — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 24, 2024

Robinson played sparingly over the last two NBA seasons with the Miami Heat, averaging 3.2 points and 3.1 rebounds in 10.9 minutes in 67 combined games. He did start eight games between the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons.

The 24-year-old played for the Houston Rockets during the recently completed NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. He averaged 14.2 points and 9.4 rebounds in 23.5 minutes over five games.

Orlando Robinson with the EMPHATIC poster slam 🤯



HOU-LAL | #NBA2KSummerLeague on ESPN pic.twitter.com/4usFXnvCrZ — NBA (@NBA) July 13, 2024

The 7-foot, 235-pound Robinson grew up in the Los Angeles area and attended Fresno State, where he played three seasons. He went undrafted in 2022 and has been carving a path to a regular NBA role through Exhibit 10 and two-way contracts.

The Heat signed Robinson to a standard NBA contract last summer, but waived him this offseason.

Now Robinson continues his NBA journey with the Kings and looks to provide depth behind centers Domantas Sabonis and Alex Len.

