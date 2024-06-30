Report: Len intends to sign one-year, $3.3M Kings contract

The Kings are bringing back a familiar face to shore up some center depth.

Veteran center Alex Len intends to sign a one-year, $3.3 million contract with the Kings in NBA free agency, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Sunday, citing sources.

Alex Len intends to sign a one-year, $3.3 million deal to return to the Sacramento Kings, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Len will enter his fourth straight season as a reserve center in Sacramento. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 30, 2024

Len averaged 2.5 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 48 games with Sacramento last season while providing the Kings with value depth behind All-NBA center Domantas Sabonis.

The 31-year-old, as of right now, will enter his fourth Sacramento season as Sabonis' primary backup, and the Kings likely look to add even further center depth this offseason.