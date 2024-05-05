NBA mock draft: Who Kings are projected to pick in second round

After failing to reach the playoffs, the Kings have a chance to reload their roster with at least two selections in the 2024 NBA Draft.

While its first selection falls in the lottery, Sacramento also is scheduled to have a second-round pick that could be a valuable piece of the puzzle as general manager Monte McNair and the Kings attempt to get back to the NBA playoffs next season.

Using Tankathon to simulate the mock draft order, Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman had Sacramento's second-round pick land at No. 45 overall. Wasserman projected the Kings would select Minnesota SG Cam Christie with that pick.

"Cam Christie caught scouts' attention this year with his smooth shotmaking and passing flashes for a 6'6", 18-year-old," Wasserman wrote. "Other scouts wanted to see more to buy in this early—he rarely got to the rim, and he grades as the draft's worst finisher on lay-up attempts.

"Positional size, built-in-shooting and age will buy him time with certain teams, but he'll likely need a strong showing during NBA combine scrimmages to generate legit first-round interest."

Christie averaged 11.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game for the Golden Gophers during the 2023-24 season, his lone collegiate campaign before declaring for the NBA draft.

Wasserman's player comparison for Christie is Allen Crabbe, who spent seven seasons in the NBA after being selected No. 31 overall in the 2013 draft by the Cleveland Cavaliers. Crabbe served as a key player during his four seasons with the Portland Trailblazers before ultimately earning a four-year, $75 million contract from the Brooklyn Nets.

If Christie were to follow a similar career arc as Crabbe, it would be a huge win for the Kings considering the value they'd be extracting from a pick in the middle of the second round.

The 18-year-old also is the younger brother of Los Angeles Lakers guard Max Christie, who was selected No. 35 overall in the 2022 NBA Draft.