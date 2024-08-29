Huerter explains why DeRozan makes Kings ‘automatically' better

After missing the playoffs during the 2023-24 NBA season, the Kings embarked on their journey to land a big-name star and improve their roster this offseason.

Kings guard Kevin Huerter believes they singlehandedly did just that after acquiring six-time NBA All-Star DeMar DeRozan via a sign-and-trade deal.

"First off, you add someone like DeMar and his skill set, automatically you're better," Huerter said on a recent "The Check Ball Show" appearance. "You add a player of his caliber, you're a better team.

"I will say there's a lot of confidence in our building. There has been since I've gotten there."

That confidence likely only has spiked since landing a player such as DeRozan, who has averaged 21.2 points on 46.9-percent shooting, with 4.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists through his 15-year career.

Huerter joined the Kings during the 2022-23 season and helped Sacramento snap a 17-year playoff drought as the Western Conference's No. 3 playoff seed.

The Kings were unable to back up their storybook season the following year, finishing with two fewer wins yet falling six spots in the Western Conference playoff picture. They won their first NBA Play-In Tournament game against the Golden State Warriors but fell to the New Orleans Pelicans in their final attempt to secure a best-of-seven playoff series.

And the West only got tougher, something Huerter acknowledged yet believes the Kings are prepared for.

"The West is a really tough [conference]," Huerter said. "We felt like last year we dropped a couple easy ones at home or things we could have won and you're still just right in the mix. Every year there's two or three at the top and then everybody else seems to be right in the middle. So we've sat there kind of the past two years. I think we have a lot of confidence. It can go any way. We'll be able to score and play with anybody.

"Defensively, we continue to show we're getting better, even in the second half of last season. It showed in the playoffs against the Warriors, too. I think there's another level defensively we can get to. But it's hard to make predictions because it also feels like the talent across the NBA is, for me, at an all-time high.

"... I think we're going to be right there in the mix with anybody and can beat anybody on any given night. It's just 82 games. Let's see if we can stay healthy."

Health certainly is what currently is top of mind for Huerter, who has been rehabbing all summer after undergoing season-ending left shoulder surgery to repair a torn labrum. With training camp right around the corner, Huerter's focused on getting back to the hardwood with his guys as they hope to itch back to playoff contention.

