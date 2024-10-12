Kings clear guard Huerter for full contact court activity

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Kings shared a positive update regarding one of their key players Friday.

Kevin Huerter has been cleared for full contact court activity, the team announced ahead of its preseason game against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center, adding the sharpshooter will progress through the "final stages" of return to play protocol before returning to game action.

Kings coach Mike Brown said Friday there is "no timeline" on Huerter's official return to the hardwood and he has "no clue" if Huerter will be available for opening night against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Oct. 24, adding there still are several steps he'll have to go through.

Huerter was cleared for on-court workouts, shooting drills and a complete strength training program in late August. After being re-evaluated by Dr. Neal El Attrache at Cedars-Sinai Kerlan-Jobe Institute in Los Angeles, Huerter officially was cleared for full contact.

The 26-year-old sustained the season-ending injury during Sacramento's March 18 overtime win over the Memphis Grizzlies at Golden 1 Center, when he went up for a layup and Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane appeared to inadvertently pull down his left arm.

After weighing several treatment routes, the sharpshooter ultimately opted to have surgery after revealing the shoulder issue plagued him for some time.

