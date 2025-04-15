Why former NBA players believe ‘sneaky' Kings can escape play-in

Programming Note: Tune into "Kings Pregame Live" at 6:30 p.m. PT on Wednesday on NBC Sports California before the Kings and Mavericks tip-off. Immediately after the final buzzer, tune back in for "Kings Postgame Live."

Two former NBA players are convinced the Kings will walk away victorious on Wednesday night – and potentially could be one of the playoffs’ surprises.

Ahead of Sacramento’s NBA play-in game against the No. 10-seeded Dallas Mavericks at Golden 1 Center, Chandler Parsons and Lou Williams each signaled why interim coach Doug Christie and Co. could cause havoc if they get past their first must-win bout.

“And by the way, the Kings are sneaky,” Parsons told host Michelle Beadle and Williams on FanDuel TV's “Run It Back” on Monday.

“The Kings win this game, and they can go and win the next game and get the [No. 8] seed. The Kings are rolling.”

Chandler Parsons and Lou Williams believes Sacramento is beating the Mavericks in the play-in.@MichelleDBeadle | @TeamLou23 | @ChandlerParsons pic.twitter.com/QBFzo9lMyJ — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) April 14, 2025

After all, the Kings won all three regular-season matchups against Dallas, which on roster and injury fronts, experienced a lot of turbulence throughout the 2024-25 NBA season.

“I think they beat them one more time,” Parsons added. “I think Dallas without Kyrie Irving, they have a huge hole to get out of.

“Anthony Davis, we don’t know if he’s completely healthy. They just went through so much this year, and the Kings, right now, are playing so good.”

Like Dallas, Sacramento underwent a roller-coaster season of its own, characterized by the dismissal of 2022-23 NBA Coach of the Year Mike Brown after 31 games and the trade of star guard De’Aaron Fox to the San Antonio Spurs shortly after.

Parsons, however, points to the Kings’ offensive force and their roster depth as to why Sacramento will move on to play the loser between the No. 7 seed Golden State Warriors and No. 8 seed Memphis Grizzlies in hopes of a first-round showdown against the No. 1 seed Oklahoma City Thunder.

“[DeMar] DeRozan is rolling. Zach LaVine is rolling. Sabonis. They’re just a better team,” Parsons concluded. “They’re just a deeper team. I think they get this game.”

Williams echoes the former Mavericks forward’s perspective.

“I’d agree. One thousand percent. Like, I won’t even make it difficult,” Williams said. “I just think they have the healthier team. They’re poised to win this basketball game.

“They’re at home. And the Mavs have just been banged up all year. I don’t think they have enough manpower to get over that hill.”

Surely, Sacramento will take any support ahead of the season-defining clash — especially if it's coming from a pair of proven former players.

