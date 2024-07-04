Why Kings top pick Carter reportedly isn't on summer league roster

As the Kings and Warriors prepare for their NBA Summer League games, Sacramento reportedly will be without its top draft pick Devin Carter.

Carter will be held out of the games as he continues to be evaluated for a shoulder injury sustained during a pre-draft workout, FOX 40's Sean Cunningham reported Wednesday, citing league sources.

The Sacramento Kings are continuing the medical evaluation of Devin Carter’s left shoulder and as result, he will be held out of Summer League, according to league sources. He experienced the set-back during a pre-draft workout. — Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) July 3, 2024

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Carter is not listed on the roster for the California Classic, which was released Wednesday.

Kings California Classic rosters for both Sacramento and San Francisco.



Keon Ellis, Colby Jones, Two-Way players Mason Jones, Isaac Jones & Isaiah Crawford, joined by former Gonzaga star Drew Timme at Golden 1 Center, coached by Doug Christie.



Jordan Ford, Dane Goodwin on the… pic.twitter.com/6KnDZHLP48 — Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) July 3, 2024

The Kings will split their squad for the series, hosting the Charlotte Hornets, San Antonio Spurs and the Chinese National Team at Golden 1 Center on July 6, 7 and 9 while the other half of the roster will go to Chase Center to face the Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat and the Warriors on July 6, 7 and 10.

The rosters for all teams will consist of 2024, incoming sophomore players and other athletes competing to make NBA and G League rosters. The matches will follow NBA Summer League rules, featuring 10-minute quarters.

The Kings have high expectations for Carter, who was Big East Player of the Year for Providence last season, and likely want to be cautious in working him into the lineup.

Considering Sacramento selected Carter with the No. 13 overall pick in the 2924 NBA Draft, the franchise will take a long-term approach to his recovery so that he is ready for game action once the official season starts in October.

Download and follow The Deuce & Mo Podcast