Devin Carter

Why Kings top pick Carter reportedly isn't on summer league roster

By Andy Lindquist

NBC Universal, Inc.

As the Kings and Warriors prepare for their NBA Summer League games, Sacramento reportedly will be without its top draft pick Devin Carter.

Carter will be held out of the games as he continues to be evaluated for a shoulder injury sustained during a pre-draft workout, FOX 40's Sean Cunningham reported Wednesday, citing league sources.

Carter is not listed on the roster for the California Classic, which was released Wednesday.

The Kings will split their squad for the series, hosting the Charlotte Hornets, San Antonio Spurs and the Chinese National Team at Golden 1 Center on July 6, 7 and 9 while the other half of the roster will go to Chase Center to face the Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat and the Warriors on July 6, 7 and 10.

The rosters for all teams will consist of 2024, incoming sophomore players and other athletes competing to make NBA and G League rosters. The matches will follow NBA Summer League rules, featuring 10-minute quarters.

The Kings have high expectations for Carter, who was Big East Player of the Year for Providence last season, and likely want to be cautious in working him into the lineup.

Considering Sacramento selected Carter with the No. 13 overall pick in the 2924 NBA Draft, the franchise will take a long-term approach to his recovery so that he is ready for game action once the official season starts in October.

