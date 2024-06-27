Carter finds ‘perfect' home with Kings thanks to drive, family ties

SACRAMENTO -- The Kings added some needed defensive help and depth to an already crowded backcourt Wednesday when they took Big East Conference Player of the Year Devin Carter with the No. 13 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

Carter was a two-way star for Providence, leading the Friars in points, rebounds, assists and steals during his junior -- and final -- year in college. The 6-foot-3, 195-pound guard, who has the size to play small forward, had built a reputation for his defense before elevating his offense last season, which drove his draft stock up.

“Deep down in my gut, I felt that’s the team that I felt was going to pick me,” Carter said on a conference call with reporters at Golden 1 Center. “I felt like a had a very [good] workout with them, the meetings and everything with the decision-makers. Everything was just perfect in my eyes. I think we all clicked.”

That they did.

Kings general manager Monte McNair spoke glowingly about Carter, touting his versatility and overall approach.

“The exact type of guy that we always look for,” McNair said. “Intangibles on and off the court, the ability to play on and off the ball, play both ends, and frankly just a winner.”

Carter had been on NBA scouts’ radar for some time because of his defensive ability, and his popularity grew after the 2023-24 college season when Carter averaged career-highs for points (19.7), rebounds (8.7), assists (3.6), shooting percentage (47.3) and 3-point shooting (37.7 percent).

“Kind of the heartbeat of Providence this year,” McNair said. “Improved his shot. Somebody who’s always kind of popped to both our scouts and analysts just because of all the things he does on the floor.”

With the Kings, Carter likely will be used off the bench as a backup to point guard De’Aaron Fox in his first NBA season. Sacramento also has Malik Monk, Kevin Huerter and Keon Ellis ahead of him on the depth chart.

Still, it’s a pick that makes sense for the Kings.

After rumors swirled that the team might trade out of the first round, general manager Monte McNair opted to stick with the pick and selected one of the most versatile players available.

“Sacramento’s getting a win-now player,” Carter said. “Somebody who’s going to do all the dirty work, get the rebounds, dive on the floor for loose balls, take charges, guard the other team’s best player. Somebody who’s going to do it all. Whatever it takes to win.”

"I think Sacramento's getting a win-now player."



The Kings made significant strides with their defense last season but finished with a mediocre overall rating of 114.4. Carter, who averaged nearly two steals a game during the 2023-24 campaign, gives Sacramento another defensive-first player similar to Davion Mitchell.

Carter is much more aggressive on the offensive end compared to Mitchell. He has the speed and skill to attack the rim, scoring 20 points or more 15 times last season when he he shot nearly 47.3 percent from the field (37.7 percent on threes) and had 13 double-doubles.

The Kings weren’t hesitant to select Carter despite rumors of a shoulder injury. McNair seemed to confirm the injury but didn’t sound as if it was serious.

“We knew he’s dealing with one,” McNair said. “We gotta get him in here and get with our doctors and see what it is.”

Carter already has some familiarity with the NBA and the Kings.

His father, Anthony, played 13 seasons in the NBA for the Miami Heat, San Antonio Spurs, Minnesota Timberwolves, Denver Nuggets, New York Knicks and Toronto Raptors. He also was an assistant coach on George Karl’s staff in 205-16 when Karl coached the Kings.

The older father gave his son a little advice heading into the draft.

“I just told him to go out there and play hard, you only get one chance at it,” Anthony Carter told ESPN’s Monica McNutt shortly after the Kings made their pick. “You can’t go in there and act like you made it. Every day you step on the court, you've got to compete. And don’t care who you’re playing against. Don’t get star-struck.”

The way Carter dressed for the draft, being star-struck is probably the last thing that the Kings need to worry about. He wore a light blue sports jacket highlighted by small crystals with no shirt, had earrings dangling from each ear and sported a nifty pair of Cartier sunglasses that Carter had made specifically for him.

“It’s a little flashy but I was born in Florida, specifically Miami, so it’s just who I am,” Carter said.

If Carter can be just as flashy on the court, the Kings will be the ones doing the celebrating.

