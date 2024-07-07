Report: Kings pick Carter to have shoulder surgery; 2024-25 status unknown

It might be some time until Kings fans can watch Sacramento's first-round 2024 NBA Draft pick play basketball.

Devin Carter, the Kings' No. 13 overall pick, is expected to undergo surgery on his left shoulder next week, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Sunday, citing sources.

The 22-year-old's status for the start of the 2024-25 NBA season is unknown at this time, but Charania added that he is "fully expected" to make a full recovery with no long-term issues.

Carter was being held from any NBA summer league action as he continued to be evaluated for what was described as a shoulder injury he sustained during a pre-draft workout.

While an exact timeline for his recovery has yet to be announced, ESPN 1320's Damien Barling added to Charnia's report by stating he's already heard Carter could miss as many as six to eight months, adding "it's almost certain" Carter will miss the start of the season.

The Kings have expressed their high expectations for Carter, who was Big East Player of the Year for Providence last season, and likely want to be cautious in working him into the lineup.

And for now, the Carter era in Sacramento will have to wait.