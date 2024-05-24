De'Aaron, Recee announce they're expecting second child together

Sacramento's first family just got a little bigger.

Kings star point guard De'Aaron Fox on Friday announced that he and his wife Recee are expecting their second child together.

The special announcement was shared to his Instagram with three pictures of him and Recee, who showed off her new baby bump.

There's nothing I've ever wanted more than to grow a family with you. Reigny's going to be the best big brother," Fox wrote.

The Kings royal family welcomed their baby boy Reign to the world in February 2023, and he since has captured the hearts of the entire Sacramento community with his unconditional support and courtside appearances at his dad's home games.

The Fox family received plenty of love and congratulations from friends in and out of the NBA, including Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry, Atlanta Hawks All-Star Trae Young and former Kings big man and fan favorite Harry Giles III.

Kings fans couldn't help but notice a major spike in Fox's numbers following the birth of Reign, averaging 32.1 points on 56.7-percent shooting from the field with 4.3 rebounds, seven assists and 1.9 steals in the eight games following his son's birth.

In that span, Fox had six games with at least 31 points and one 42-point game.

Recee's due date isn't known at this time, but if the newest member of the Fox family comes during or just before the start of the 2024-25 NBA season, other teams should beware of Father Fox.