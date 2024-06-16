Doval angrily throws ice chest in dugout after poor outing vs. Angels

Despite the Giants' dominant win over the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday at Oracle Park, it was not a good game for closer Camilo Doval.

After surrendering four earned runs during the ninth inning of San Francisco's ultimate 13-6 victory, Doval took his frustrations out on an ice chest down in the Giants' dugout.

Camilo Doval was NOT happy after his rough outing today 😬 pic.twitter.com/xDGVQg0fv2 — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) June 16, 2024

Doval, who hadn't pitched since San Francisco's 5-3 win over the Houston Astros last Wednesday, came into the ninth looking to finish the game off with a 13-2 lead.

Instead, Doval allowed four hits and walked two while getting just one out as the Angels began to mount what would have been an unbelievable comeback. Giants manager Bob Melvin replaced Doval with Ryan Walker four runs later, who struck out the final two batters to secure San Francisco's win.

After the rough outing, Doval's ERA jumped from 3.62 to 4.88 -- and his anger appeared to be at an all-time high.

