De'Aaron Fox out for Kings-Thunder, to miss fifth consecutive game

The Kings yet again will be without their superstar point guard.

Sacramento ruled out De'Aaron Fox (ankle) and forward Trey Lyles (calf) for the In-Season Tournament game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday at Golden 1 Center.

Sacramento Kings point guard De'Aaron Fox (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's in-season tournament game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. — Jason Anderson (@JandersonSacBee) November 10, 2023

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Sacramento Kings forward Trey Lyles (calf) has been ruled out for Friday's in-season tournament game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. — Jason Anderson (@JandersonSacBee) November 10, 2023

Fox will miss his fifth consecutive game after sustaining a sprained right ankle in the Kings' overtime win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Oct. 29 while Lyles has yet to make his 2023-23 NBA season debut.

The Kings (3-4) are 1-3 without Fox this season after picking up a close 121-118 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday at Golden 1 Center.

Fox is averaging 31.3 points, 6.0 assists and 4.3 rebounds in three games this season. Third-year pro Davion Mitchell had started each of the first three contests without Fox before guard Keon Ellis got the nod in the win over the Blazers.

Catch the Kings' first In-Season Tournament game against the Thunder on Friday at 7:00 p.m. on NBC Sports California.