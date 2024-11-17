Wolves star Edwards humbly shows respect to ‘underrated' Fox

Game recognizes game, every single time. And that was no different when Kings point guard De'Aaron Fox dumped a franchise-record 60 points on Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday.

Perhaps Edwards was feeling polite since Minnesota still secured the 130-126 win in overtime at Golden 1 Center, but the Timberwolves guard had nothing but praise for Sacramento's own rising star after the game.

"I've been a fan of his for a long time," Edwards told Timberwolves reporter Lea B. Olsen after the game. "I mean, just watching him, I always felt like he was underrated, underappreciated by everybody. He showed us today who he is. To me, he's one of the best point guards in the league, and he showed it, man. I was guarding him; he scored on me a whole bunch of times. I got a couple stops.

"That's what you love about the game, you know -- the best two players on the floor going at each other, so that was fun."

Fox and Edwards certainly appear to bring out the best in each other, after the Kings star broke a franchise record for most points in a game with his 60-piece on 22-of-35 shooting from the field and 6 of 10 from 3-point land. Edwards, meanwhile, helped the Timberwolves secure their win with 36 points on 14-of-27 shooting with six 3-pointers.

And one night after Edwards' praise, Fox made sure to back those words up. The 26-year-old went on two score 49 points Saturday night against the Utah Jazz, passing Boogie Cousins (104 points) for the most points over a two-game span in Kings franchise history.

Some Kings fans might agree Fox is underrated when it comes to how the rest of the league and its viewers see him. But with a two-game performance like the point guard put together Friday and Saturday night, the doubters most certainly are on notice.

