NBA announces new dates for Warriors games postponed after Deki's death

The NBA announced several changes to the Warriors' schedule on Friday after two of Golden State's games were postponed last week.

The Warriors game vs. the Utah Jazz previously slated for Jan. 17 will take place on Thursday, Feb. 15 at 6 p.m. PT at Delta Center . That will be a back-to-back for both teams, with Golden State hosting the Los Angeles Clippers the night prior at Chase Center.

Meanwhile, the Warriors clash with the Dallas Mavericks previously scheduled for Jan. 19 will be played on Tuesday, April 2 at 7 p.m. PT at Chase Center.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

To accommodate the schedule changes, the previously scheduled matchup between the Warriors and Mavericks on April 2 in Dallas has been moved to Friday, April 5 at 5:30 p.m. PT. The Mavericks were set to host the Atlanta Hawks on April 5, but that game will now be held one day earlier. The schedule adjustment also creates a back-to-back scenario for the Warriors, who play then Houston Rockets on April 4 at Toyota Center.

The following has been released by the NBA: pic.twitter.com/N0QvmGPt2p — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) January 26, 2024

Last week's Warriors games were postponed following the death of beloved Golden State assistant coach Dejan Milojević. Milojević suffered a heart attack at a private team dinner in Salt Lake City, Utah, and died the next day. He was 46 years old.

The Warriors returned to action with heavy hearts earlier this week, defeating the Atlanta Hawks 134-112 on Wednesdy at Chase Center.