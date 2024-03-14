Kerr humorously didn't realize TJD's wicked dunk on Wemby was possible

Rookie center Trayce Jackson-Davis has carved out a valuable Warriors role this season, delivering plenty of electric plays, with a recent dunk on San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama standing out, particularly to Steve Kerr.

In an appearance on the Rich Eisen Show on Thursday, Kerr was asked by host Suzy Shuster about Jackson-Davis soaring over the 7-foot-4 Wembanyama and delivering a powerful dunk, with the Warriors coach explaining that it was one of the best plays of the entire NBA season.

“There’s never been anyone like him [Wembanyama], with that size and that skill,” Kerr told Shuster. "The dunk by Trayce the other night was just one of the plays of the year. I don’t know how Trayce got it over the top of Victor, I didn’t know it was humanly possible.”

The ferocious dunk was one of the big highlights of the Warriors' win against the Spurs, avenging a defeat the previous game. Jackson-Davis has continued to develop this season, with the first-year NBA player also delivering a highlight dunk a few months ago against Boston Celtics superstar Jaylen Brown.

Along with fellow rookie Brandin Podziemski, Jackson-Davis represents the future of the Warriors, though his continued development this season will be crucial for the team’s NBA playoff chances as they tend to struggle against bigger teams when it comes to rim protection and scoring in the paint.

TJD PUT WEMBY ON A POSTER 🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/FOlJAjhD2B — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 12, 2024

While the Warriors are in the hunt for a playoff berth, the road gets tougher for them during the next stretch of games against some of the best teams in the Western Conference. But the good news for Golden State is that Steph Curry is expected to return Saturday, so Jackson-Davis and Co. will get a big boost.

