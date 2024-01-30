TJD reveals early highlight of his rookie Warriors season

While Warriors rookie Trayce Jackson-Davis has had plenty of memorable moments so far during the 2023-24 NBA season, there is one particular play that stands out.

Speaking to NBC Sports Bay Area’s Monte Poole and Kerith Burke on the latest episode of “Dubs Talk,” Jackson-Davis was asked if he preferred throwing down a dunk or blocking a shot. He answered the question by pinpointing his favorite sequence of the season, which occurred against the Boston Celtics on Dec. 19 at Chase Center.

“I would say probably the highlight of my year is definitely the Jaylen Brown block so I would have to say block,” Jackson-Davis told Poole and Burke.

Jackson-Davis provided an explanation of how that play came about and what was going through his mind, pointing out that Brown is one of the NBA’s toughest players to stop once he’s running full-steam to the rim.

“I saw them get beat so it was just a reaction, an instinct just to go," Jackson-Davis told Poole and Burke. "And then I went, and I saw the ball and it was just perfect timing, I got there right at the right second, probably one second later he would have dunked it.”

The block not only looked impressive, but it came during a pivotal time in the game as the Warriors were clinging to a four-point overtime lead. Jackson-Davis’ swat of Brown’s shot attempt led to a Steph Curry 3-pointer on the other end, effectively sealing the game for Golden State as they picked up one of their signature wins this season, defeating the Celtics 132-126.

Jackson-Davis quietly has worked his way into the Warriors' rotation since getting picked in the second round of the 2023 NBA Draft. His size and athleticism have greatly improved Golden State’s rim protection and rebounding capabilities, with coach Steve Kerr noting how impactful the Indiana product has been in that area.

This season, Jackson-Davis is averaging 7.0 points, 4.0 rebounds in 14.4 minutes in 30 game, and has helped Golden State weather significant lineup turbulence due to suspensions and injuries.

