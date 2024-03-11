Spurs' Wembanyama downplays TJD's emphatic posterizing dunk

Victor Wembanyama isn’t willing to give Trayce Jackson-Davis’ posterizing dunk much credit.

During the final minutes of the fourth quarter in the Warriors’ 112-102 road victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Monday at Frost Bank Center, Jackson-Davis exploded to the rim, dunking over the 7-foot-4 Spurs phenom.

The highlight, arguably Jackson-Davis’ best in his young career, quickly became an instant classic.

Speaking to reporters following the Spurs’ loss, San Antonio’s rookie center was quick to downplay the Warriors rookie’s dunk, highlighting the regularity of posterizing dunks in the NBA.

“Getting dunked on is nothing,” Wembanyama told reporters in French (h/t Benjamin Moubèche). "It's part of the game.

“I dunk on a lot of people and a lot of people dunk on me, too. But I think I block more often than I get dunked on, so that's positive.”

J’ai interrogé Victor Wembanyama sur cette action et sa mentalité en défense : « Se faire dunker dessus, ce n’est rien. Ça fait partie du jeu. »



On Monday night, Jackson-Davis recorded his fifth double-double in his fifth career NBA start, registering 13 points and 10 rebounds, while Wembanyama led all Spurs scorers with 27 points.

Known for his notable size and generational skills, much of Wembanyama's professional career has been fueled by jaw-dropping highlight reels.

Against the Warriors, however, it was the No. 1 pick's turn to be on the other side of a highlight reel – whether the Frenchman accepted it or not.

