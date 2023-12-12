Kerr hilariously claps back after Suns DJ trolls ‘club music' rant

Warriors coach Steve Kerr joined in on the fun in a back-and-forth exchange with the Phoenix Suns' in-arena DJ.

Kerr arrived to Footprint Center for Tuesday night's matchup against the Suns -- and he came prepared this time.

Steve Kerr came prepared for the "techno club music" tonight in Phoenix 😂💀 pic.twitter.com/QZExwpG9Zy — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 13, 2023

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

"I'm ready for it," Kerr said with a smile. "I thought about wearing a disco outfit or something, but that might've been a little too much."

Kerr was wearing headphones as a response to the Suns' DJ who recently trolled the coach for his viral rant after Golden State's previous trip to Phoenix.

After the Warriors' eventful 123-115 loss to the Suns on Nov. 22, including NBA referee Scott Foster ejecting veteran guard Chris Paul, something else non-basketball related bothered Kerr.

"In this building, you can't hear anything because it's like a club, it's like a South Beach club out there," Kerr told reporters after the game. "What are we doing? I'm being dead serious.

"I couldn't hear anything out there. The whole game is just thumping, techno club music. Can we just have a basketball game anymore? What the hell?"

A few weeks later, the DJ used Kerr's viral complaint as inspiration for a new remix, unveiling the new track during Phoenix's 114-106 loss to the Sacramento Kings last Friday.

Suns DJ remixed Steve Kerr complaining about arena music 🤣 pic.twitter.com/vqx5lB3cGx — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 9, 2023

While Kerr was visibly heated during the original rant, it's clear both parties are having fun the light-hearted back and forth.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast