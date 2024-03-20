Why Kerr isn't concerned about Podziemski's recent struggles

Things aren't going well for Warriors rookie guard Brandin Podziemski right now, but that isn't cause for concern for coach Steve Kerr.

In speaking to 95.7 The Game's "Willard & Dibs" on Tuesday, Kerr was asked about Podziemski's recent struggles and how concerned he is after the rookie starter was held scoreless in 25 minutes on the floor in the Warriors' 119-112 loss to the New York Knicks on Monday at Chase Center.

"Yeah he had a tough night, but that's to be expected," Kerr said. "Especially as a rookie and down the stretch of the season. He's played a lot of minutes this year, but he still plays with a lot of energy. I think the biggest thing is just continuing to show on tape things he can improve upon and remind him of the details of the details that are really important for him.

"But I'm not worried about him at all. He's a really good young player and plays with a lot of energy and force and he's been a big help for us this year."

Podziemski has struggled finishing at the rim recently, and is averaging 5.3 points, 4 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest on 6-of-18 shooting from the field in his last three games.

Inserted as a starter over veteran guard Klay Thompson on Feb. 15, Podziemski has been a mainstay in Kerr's lineup ever since. However, given the rookie's recent struggles, there could be a change coming as soon as Wednesday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies at Chase Center.

