What we learned as TJD shines despite Warriors' loss to Knicks

SAN FRANCISCO – Whatever momentum the Warriors built on their recent road trip evaporated quickly at Chase Center, as Golden State sputtered early offensively and had a difficult time recovering, losing to the New York Knicks 119-112 on Monday.

Stephen Curry scored 27 points to move into 30th place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list, but the milestone moment was lost in the shuffle as the Knicks had their way most of the night.

Trayce Jackson-Davis was very solid and tied his career high of 19 points to go with 10 rebounds and three blocks. It’s the 13th time this season that the Warriors center has had multiple blocks in a game, the most by a Golden State rookie since Festus Ezeli had 18 in 2012-13.

Jonathan Kuminga had 16 points, while Chris Paul added 14 points and three assists.

Draymond Green became just the third player to log 800 games in a Warriors uniform, joining Curry and Chris Mullin as the only players in franchise history to reach that number.

Curry shot 8 of 20 and finished minus-9. He passed Hall of Famer Robert Parish on the NBA’s career scoring list. Curry now has 23,360 points. Charles Barkley is one spot ahead of the Warriors’ scoring ace with 23,757.

The Warriors (35-32) dropped into 10th place in the Western Conference, one game behind the Los Angeles Lakers.

Golden State had won two of three on its most recent road trip but couldn’t carry that success over when the team returned home.

The Knicks built an early advantage, led by 15 then held on after the Warriors made a run in the fourth quarter and got within 99-95 with 9:30 remaining following Klay Thompson’s long alley oop pass to Jackson-Davis.

The Knicks (41-27) have won four straight.

Here are the takeaways from Monday’s game:

Frustrating first quarter

The Warriors have had a few games when they’ve been slow coming out of the gates, and Monday's game against the Knicks was just the latest.

New York established control in the first quarter, jumping out to leads of 8-0, 15-4 and 20-6.

Golden State’s self-inflicted wounds were the primary factors.

The starters shot a combined 4 of 14 during the period, while the Dubs as a team coughed up six turnovers that led to 14 points for the Knicks.

About the only thing that went right was Paul’s alley-oop pass from the midcourt logo to Jackson-Davis for the dunk.

Gary Payton II and the second unit helped settle things down, but by then the tone of the night had been established and the Warriors had a tough time digging out of that early hole.

Too much Miles

Golden State’s concern going into the game was trying to contain Jalen Brunson. It turns out Miles McBride was the one the Warriors really should have worried about.

The 2021 second-round draft pick had as many points in the first half (19) as he had in his previous four games combined.

McBride had several open looks and used that to his advantage. At one point he drove the baseline, and when the defense began to collapse, he dished out to Brunson for a clean 3-pointer.

McBride finished with 29 points and six 3-pointers.

Home not so sweet

Not long ago, Chase Center provided a comfort zone for the Warriors. Golden State put together a 64-18 record there over the previous two seasons.

Playing at home during the 2023-24 season has been anything but comfortable for the Warriors.

Monday’s loss to the Knicks, in front of a raucous crowd, was the Dubs’ fourth in their last five home games and dropped their record this season at Chase Center to 17-18.

Six of Golden State’s final 15 games in the regular season are at home, so they have time to get back over .500 at Chase Center.

