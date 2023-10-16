Kerr hilariously pauses Warriors presser to check fantasy football score

Steve Kerr was about to address the media in Sacramento on Sunday night following the Warriors’ 121-115 preseason victory over the Kings, but he had to do something first.

The Golden State coach scrolled through his phone and let out a sigh of relief. His fantasy football team secured a win during the Warriors' third preseason test.

That's two wins for Steve Kerr today 🤣 pic.twitter.com/DPETOoZHNM — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 16, 2023

One day later, Kerr revealed to 95.7 The Game's "Willard and Dibs" show that his fantasy team earned its fourth win this season. He locked up a victory before the "Monday Night Football" matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Chargers.

"I’m just going to say I have a modest team this year," Kerr said. "But I am 4-2. My guys have been playing on heart basically; we are just squeaking out wins right now."

Kerr isn't in a fantasy league with Steph Curry, Klay Thompson or Draymond Green -- at least not this one. He competes against college buddies from the University of Arizona, where he starred on the court for four seasons from 1983 to 1988.

"Basically, we’ve had [our league] for about 30 years," Kerr said. "It’s a bunch of college friends. It’s so awesome because we talk so much trash. We have a group text every week, and guys are talking trash to each other. That’s the beauty of fantasy football – it keeps you connected with people that you were with 30 years ago."

Checking your fantasy score while handling duties at work? Kerr is a man of the people.

