Steph, Klay, Loon react to Warriors fans booing after blowout loss

As the New Orleans Pelicans demolished the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night, an unfamiliar sound began to emanate from the Chase Center: Fans booing the home team.

The heckling began early in the first quarter as the Pelicans raced out to a 19-point lead off some wide open 3-pointers, and the home fans were having none of it.

For the second consecutive game, fans at the Chase Center loudly booed, clearly frustrated with yet another game in which the Warriors were completely out of it right from the start.

Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Kevon Looney addressed the booing during the postgame press conference, with each player offering up a different reaction, pointing to the lack of cohesion the Warriors put out on the floor during the game.

When asked how he felt about the booing, Curry understood where the fans were coming from and he acknowledged that the team has not been performing well at all, especially during a disappointing 2-5 homestand.

“I don't even know what to say about it because I don't want to be prisoners of the moment and understand, we're obviously struggling.” Curry told reporters. “There’s nothing to really cheer about, so obviously the cheering is booing might as well. I don't take it any certain type of way. Honestly, I'm booing myself booing our team in my head because of the way we're playing. So, you know, it is what it is, fans are going to react the way they want. It's our job to give them something to cheer about and we have not done that.”

This was in total contrast to Thompson’s reaction, as the veteran clearly did not want to put too much stock into the situation. Thompson was incredibly blunt when asked how he handled the booing.

“I don’t care," Thompson said. "Are you supposed to lose sleep over it?”

Looney took a similar line to Curry in understanding that the frustration coming from the fans is warranted given the lackluster way the Warriors have been playing during this turbulent stretch of the season.

When asked how he felt about the team getting booed by their home fans in back-to-back games, Looney was upfront with his feelings.

"It sucks but we've been playing like we deserve it so you can't be mad.” Looney told reporters. “The fans hold us to a high standard, we set a high standard here so we got to go out there and compete and play better. We got the talent and the pieces to be better and we got to go out there and show it and we've been getting closer and closer and, now we kind of, slipping a little bit so we got to refocus and regroup and, try to get it back together.”

With injuries to Chris Paul and Gary Payton II along with the fallout from Draymond Green’s indefinite suspension, the Warriors are struggling to find even a modicum of consistency in recent weeks, with their latest loss dropping them to 17-20 this season.

Considering the historic run of success that the Warriors have had over the past 10 years, fans are not used to them losing by such a wide margin. As evidenced by their reactions at the recent losses to the Pelicans and the Raptors, the fans expect better.

