Steph posts gut-wrenching tribute to Klay after Warriors departure

Good morning, Dub Nation. Do you have your tissues handy? It's time to be sad.

Warriors superstar Steph Curry took to Instagram Tuesday morning to pay tribute to longtime teammate and fellow Splash Brother Klay Thompson, who agreed to sign a three-year, $50 million contract with the Dallas Mavericks on Monday.

Curry posted a heartwarming series of photos, capped off with a touching message to Thompson at the end.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Steph's IG Story is emotional 😔 pic.twitter.com/FM3Ras8fwQ — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) July 2, 2024

Steph shared a message to Klay on his IG 😢 pic.twitter.com/IW3mUFfs3m — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) July 2, 2024

So ... about those tissues.

Thompson's decision to leave the Warriors after 13 seasons likely was not easy, and Thompson reportedly requested Curry not to pressure the Warriors into re-signing him.

Now Thompson will compete against Curry and the Warriors as the newest member of the Western Conference-rival Mavericks. Still, the abundance of memories he made with Golden State and his Hall of Fame legacy will live on forever.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast