Steph erupts for dazzling 18-point first half in Team USA tune-up

Steph Curry was hellbent on not repeating his last Team USA performance.

Two days after a lackluster three-point effort in Team USA's win over Australia, Curry came out firing against Serbia in an exhibition game on Wednesday at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

The Warriors star scored the first three points of the game and went on to finish with a game-high 18 first-half points in 10 minutes of action as Team USA took a 59-45 lead into the halftime break.

Curry capped his eruption with a vintage four-point play late in the second quarter.

The 36-year-old Curry, seeking his first Olympic gold medal, finished 6 of 9 from the field in the first half, including 4 of 6 from behind the 3-point line, which is much closer in international basketball.

Curry and Team USA have two more tune-up games against South Sudan on Saturday in Abu Dhabi and against Germany on Monday in London before heading to Paris.

The two-time NBA MVP looks ready to lead Team USA to gold in a few weeks.

