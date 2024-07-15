What we learned as Steph struggles, AD, Ant shine in Team USA win

BOX SCORE

Anthony Edwards got things started, then Anthony Davis and Devin Booker helped finish the job for Team USA as it secured a 98-92 exhibition game win against Australia on Monday in Abu Dhabi.

After a hot start by Edwards, including 11 first-quarter points, the flaming hot torch was passed on and shared to Davis and Booker.

Davis finished with a 17-point double-double and Booker shot an efficient 57.1 percent from the field and a perfect 7-of-7 from the free-throw line, contributing 16 points off the bench for Team USA -- including some clutch free throws down the final stretch that helped secure the dub.

LeBron James and Joel Embiid each contributed 10 points. Boston Celtics star teammates Jayson Tatum and Jrue Holiday displayed their selflessness with five and four assists, respectively.

After a standout performance against Team Canada, Steph Curry struggled from beyond the arc in Monday's win, finishing with just three points on 1-of-6 shooting from deep.

But Edwards' first-quarter energy, veteran leadership from Davis and high-level 3-point shooting helped Team USA pull out the victory in Abu Dhabi.

Here are the takeaways from the win:

The Anthonys Lead The Way

Edwards’ confidence recently raised some controversy across the NBA world.

The Minnesota Timberwolves star went viral for stating he was Team USA’s “No. 1 option” despite the roster including superstars like James and Curry.

But whether you agree or not with Edwards’ self-assertion, he certainly looked like the team’s No. 1 option on Monday.

In the span of one minute and 15 seconds in the opening quarter, Edwards knocked down two 3-pointers and grabbed a rebound.

His hot start continued the rest of the frame, finishing with 11 of the team’s 19 points before being subbed out near the halfway point of the quarter.

Edwards cooled down the rest of the game, but he finished with 14 points on 5-of-11 shooting from the field and 3 of 5 from 3-point range, adding four rebounds, two assists and two steals in 27 minutes.

Meanwhile, his namesake, Los Angeles Lakers star center Anthony Davis, led Team USA in scoring with 17 points.

It took some time for Davis' scoring to heat up, but he was all over the glass the entire 18 minutes he was on the floor.

The 6-foot-10 big man shot an efficient 50-percent clip Monday while racking up 14 boards, one assist, one steal and two blocks.

3-point Party In Abu Dhabi

It was a 3-point party to open Monday’s USA-Australia exhibition game – and James and Edwards were the hosts.

The two went back and forth exchanging big shots from beyond the arc in the first quarter, with James opening Team USA’s scoring with a corner three.

A few seconds later, Edwards knocked down a trey of his own.

The baton was passed back to James, who nailed another triple the following possession before Edwards matched it with his second.

Eventually, James missed his first 3-point attempt of the quarter, but the connection with Edwards didn’t end.

James found Edwards and the 22-year-old drained a smooth floater.

And Edwards had one more in him before leaving his 3-point party, knocking down his third of the quarter before being subbed out.

James and Edwards helped get things going from downtown for Team USA the rest of the way. Tyrese Haliburton was 2 of 4 from beyond the arc, and Curry, Holiday, Devin Booker Joel Embiid and Anthony Davis each contributed a trey of their own.

Team USA finished shooting 41.4 percent from deep, all while holding Australia to just 4-of-17 (23.5 percent) from the same region.

Steph's Shooting Struggles

Even the greatest shooter of all time can have an off game.

That appeared to be the case for Curry on Monday, who finished with just three points on 1-of-6 (16.7 percent) shooting from 3-point range.

His lone bucket came in the second quarter when Tatum drove to the basket and dished it out to Curry, who, despite being confronted by the long arms of Josh Giddey, knocked down the trey.

No. 4 for 3 💦 pic.twitter.com/dz4MPExTGC — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) July 15, 2024

Curry's performance Monday -- or lack thereof, especially shouldn't cause any concern considering he put on a show in Team USA's exhibition opener against Canada last week at T-Mobile Arena.

The 3-point king was 3 of 6 beyond the arc and finished with 15 points in the win.

And if we've learned anything from Curry's NBA career with the Warriors, the way he responds to an "off night" usually makes for good television.

