What Steph thought of Kerr's DNC ‘night night' gesture

Steph Curry had a fitting response to Steve Kerr using his ‘night night’ celebration in August at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

During Warriors Media Day on Monday at Chase Center, Curry was asked what he thought of Kerr making his signature gesture at the end of his speech at the DNC.

“I've seen it at the DNC, I've seen it at the Presidents Cup in golf, I've seen it all over the place,” Curry told reporters. “Messi did it. I think Steve takes the cake. That was a great time to pull it at the end of a great speech and getting some good energy in the building.

“Si Woo Kim, shout out to you. I appreciate him doing it even though I told him he's got to remind himself about time and score and knowing, when you pull a night night out, you've got to win.

“Yes, it's fun to know, especially with Steve at the DNC representing America and coming off the Olympics and him being there obviously as our coach, he got a free pass to do it for sure.”

Steph approved of Kerr's "night night" at the DNC 👏 pic.twitter.com/Mi7PT3sh3k — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) September 30, 2024

After Curry’s epic performance in the gold medal game at the 2024 Paris Olympics in July, his ‘night night’ celebration continued to grow a cultural touchstone, so it was no surprise Kerr (and others) used it.

Kerr and Curry enter their 11th season together in Golden State, with a new-look roster and optimistic vibes that the franchise can recapture its postseason success. The 36-year-old two-time NBA MVP demonstrated during the Olympics that he still is one of the best basketball players on the planet, so there’s plenty of potential for the team entering the 2024-2025 season.

Hopefully for basketball fans around the world, the upcoming season will include more ‘night night’ celebrations.

