Watch Steph celebrate beating Mahomes' longest drive by one yard

Drive for show, put for dough.

Warriors star Steph Curry was doing both Thursday afternoon during his American Century Championship practice round at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course.

The tournament hosted a longest-drive competition on the 16th hole, a long, 564-yard par five. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes held the contest lead with a 317-yard drive -- until Curry teed off in the group behind him and sent a ball one yard further.

Steph overtook Patrick Mahomes for the lead in the longest drive competition by ONE YARD 🔥 pic.twitter.com/njBoNi2Vfy — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) July 13, 2023

In typical Curry fashion, celebration ensued.

At the time of Curry’s 318-yard drive, four other celebrities had surpassed the 300-yard mark in the contest -- Mahomes (317 yards), Larry Fitzgerald Jr. (309 yards), AJ Hawk (304 yards) and Ray Allen (302 yards).

Curry will continue his weekend at Lake Tahoe when the tournament officially begins Friday. He’s scheduled to tee off at 9:06 a.m. PT in a group with his dad Dell and brother Seth.

