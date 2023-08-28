Curry targets how long he will play, aims to be Warrior for life

With Steph Curry set to kick off his 15th NBA season, it’s fair to wonder how long the Warriors superstar plans to play in the league.

On his recent appearance on the "Gils Arena" podcast, Curry was asked about what his ideal timeline was and if his projected career length would be on par with LeBron James, who is about to enter his 21st season in the NBA.



“It’s somewhere in that range, but I never imagined myself being the forty-plus dude trying to hold on for dear life”, said Curry. “But who knows what my body will look like or feel like at that point? I got three years left on my deal, including at least that, and then kind of figure it out from there.

“I am blessed to know and hope that no matter how many years I do play, playing for one franchise and being a part of that group of the legends that have accomplished that feat and won at the highest level and all that. I don’t ever take that for granted either. You got the Kobe [Bryant]’s, the Magic [Johnson]’s, Dirk [Nowitzki], Tim Duncan, those guys helped establish a culture, won, did it with a lot of different roster combinations and different parts in their career.



“I don’t put too much of a timeline outside of my contract now just knowing that will give me 38 and 17 years in the league. I ain’t skipping out to go play golf just yet.”

Curry’s stated desire to remain a Warrior for the duration of his career echoes what he told NBC Sports Bay Area’s Monte Poole in an exclusive interview last month.



While the exact timeframe of Curry’s remaining years in the league remains a mystery, it is beyond evident that the most plausible outcome places him in the rarified air of superstar players who spent their entire storied careers with one franchise.



When that day inevitably comes, Curry will etch his place as arguably the greatest athlete in the history of Bay Area sports.



