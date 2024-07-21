Steph marvels at LeBron's game-winning shot in Team USA win 

After years of squaring off as opponents, Steph Curry and LeBron James are enjoying every minute of being teammates on Team USA.

The Americans faced a double-digit halftime deficit in their 101-100 win over South Sudan on Saturday, with Curry and James powering Team USA's comeback, which was capped when the latter made a go-ahead layup in the final seconds of the fourth quarter.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Following James' clutch bucket, the four-time MVP was in a state of bliss, expressing his appreciation for pulling out a close win in a tight game, with Curry echoing his praise for the game-winning heroics.

"I like those ones better than the blowouts, at least we get tested," James said in the tunnel after Saturday's win. "I like getting tested baby."

Curry gleefully chimed in referencing James' signature "Closer" celebration, as the pair of NBA superstars happily walked back to the Team USA locker room.

"Put the closer on," Curry said.

LeBron James: “I like those ones better than the blowouts, at least we get tested. I like getting tested, baby.”



Steph Curry: "Put the closer on."



(via @NBA)pic.twitter.com/Bzea0wrPUg — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 20, 2024

As arguably the two greatest players of their generation, it's no surprise seeing Curry and James relish every moment of getting the opportunity to play on the same team.

However, after all of their memorable battles on the court, it still is a bit of an adjustment seeing the pair of legendary hoopers engage in the friendly camaraderie that generally is reserved for teammates -- which in a blessing to the entire basketball world -- Curry and James will be at minu for the duration of Team USA's run through the 2024 Paris Olympics.