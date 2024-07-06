Steph, LeBron exchange epic one-liner as Team USA opens camp

Finally, it's happening: Steph Curry and LeBron James will play on the same team together this summer.

Not in the NBA but representing their country with Team USA in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

It will be Curry's first time competing in the Olympics and 10 years since his last appearance with Team USA.

"About time," James shouted at Curry in excitement as the two greeted each other Friday night before Day 1 of training camp in Las Vegas. "About time! About f--king time."

"Let's have some fun with it," Curry responded.

12 years from his last #USABMNT appearance… LeBron arrives in Las Vegas! 🫡 pic.twitter.com/pPnV3ri4Rw — NBA (@NBA) July 6, 2024

Curry and James have been teammates at many NBA All-Star Games, but the stakes are a tad higher this time. And considering Curry is 36 and James 39, this likely will be their final chance to compete together on the global stage and bring home an Olympic gold medal.

The Warriors sniffed around at the idea of pairing Curry and James in the Bay at last season’s NBA trade deadline, although talks didn't last long. Warriors and Team USA coach Steve Kerr has been licking chops imagining the superstar duo competing on the same team against the world's best.

“I've talked to both of them about this idea of being together after going against one another with such high stakes over the years,” Kerr said during a recent Zoom call with media members. “They obviously fit really well together. I think the idea of Steph playing off the ball and LeBron pushing it in transition, that's pretty intriguing. Obviously, Steph will play on the ball as well. And LeBron has become such a good shooter. But they're both so good at so many different areas of the game.

“I think they're really excited to compete together for the first time and to have to find over the course of the practices and the friendlies some of the nuances that they can really exploit and explore, too, just to see where they can have an impact for each other. They're both really, really excited about the idea of competing together.”

