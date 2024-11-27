Steph ruled out for Warriors-Thunder due to bilateral knee pain

Steph Curry will miss his fourth game of the season when the Warriors host the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night.

The Warriors officially ruled Curry out due to bilateral knee pain.

Steph Curry is OUT tonight against the Thunder with bilateral knee pain Essentially soreness in both knees — Dalton Johnson (@daltonjohnson.bsky.social) November 27, 2024 at 12:36 PM

This story will be updated