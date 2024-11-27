Steph questionable with knee soreness for Warriors-Thunder game

After losing back-to-back games for the first time this season, the Warriors need all hands on deck -- but they could be without their best player when the Oklahoma City Thunder visit Chase Center on Wednesday.

Star point guard Steph Curry is listed as questionable with bilateral knee soreness for the marquee matchup between the Western Conference's top two teams, which comes following Golden State's losses to the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday and Brooklyn Nets on Monday.

Fourth-year forward Jonathan Kuminga, who missed the two losses with an illness, also is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game but was back at practice Tuesday, per NBC Sports Bay Area's Dalton Johnson.

Curry missed three games from Oct. 29 to Nov. 2 this season as he dealt with an ankle injury, and the Warriors won all three in his absence.

The 36-year-old is averaging 22.4 points on 47.5-percent shooting with 5.4 rebounds and 6.5 assists in 29.7 minutes per game this season, helping Golden State jump out to a 12-5 record on the season and second place in the West -- just behind the 13-4 Thunder in first place.

Oklahoma City already enters Wednesday's game at a disadvantage after star big man Chet Holmgren went down with a hip injury last time the Warriors and Thunder played. Golden State emerged victorious from that Nov. 10 game, 127-116.

The Thunder have been able to dominate in the West even without Holmgren, however, leapfrogging the Warriors for first place after Golden State's recent losses.

And as the Warriors look to get back on track against a tough conference opponent, they certainly hope Curry is on the floor.

