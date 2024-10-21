Steph returns to Warriors practice, expected to play in opener

SAN FRANCISCO – Warriors fans can relax and sleep a little easier at night. Stephen Curry returned to practice Sunday and is expected to be good to go when Golden State begins the 2024-25 NBA season in Portland on Wednesday.

The two-time NBA MVP had missed one preseason game with a sprained right index finger that he initially hurt last week. Curry wore a protective wrap on his finger against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday before tearing it off midway through the game.

That caused some concern for Dub Nation, but all indications are that Curry is fine and will be on the court against the Trail Blazers for the season tip-off.

“I liked seeing Steph Curry scrimmage and being healthy,” Kerr said after practice at Chase Center on Sunday. “That was the main reason that we scrimmaged for as long as we did. So we got a good run, he got a good run.”

The Warriors have spent most of training camp trying to adjust to life without Klay Thompson, who is with the Dallas Mavericks now.

When Curry got hurt, the initial reaction was for Golden State to hold its collective breath. When the injury was deemed to be minor, folks in the Blue and Gold breathed a sigh of relief.

Preseason stats don’t mean much in the big picture, but the Warriors’ 36-year-old point guard hasn’t exactly been very sharp. In four tune-up games this year, Curry averaged 11 points – his lowest since he was a rookie in 2009-10.

He shot 36.6 percent from the field and just 28 percent (7 of 25) behind the arc.

