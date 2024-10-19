Steph out for preseason finale, will be ready for Warriors' opener

SAN FRANCISCO – The Warriors’ preseason finale Friday night at Chase Center against the Los Angeles Lakers won’t include a handful of the game’s biggest stars.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr expected to use all his usual players, but Steph Curry has been ruled out after spraining his right index finger Thursday in practice.

The Lakers will be without LeBron James and Anthony Davis, as well as D’Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Whenever Curry can’t play it always initially is concerning, but Kerr made it clear keeping his superstar point guard out is nothing more than being safe.

“He’ll be ready for Portland,” Kerr said.

Curry first jammed the injured finger against the Sacramento Kings one week ago in a 109-106 Warriors win. He played only 16 minutes, scoring six points with four assists and three rebounds. Curry then was held out of the Warriors’ next preseason game two days later, but did play 28 minutes Tuesday against the Lakers.

However, even in that game Curry was seen shaking and holding his finger multiple times.

“It’s not serious, just precautionary,” Kerr continued.

Curry scored 16 points on 6-of-18 shooting and was 3 of 11 from 3-point range three nights ago against the Lakers. He also added six assists, five rebounds and two steals.

De’Anthony Melton will start in Curry’s place Friday night against the Lakers, joining Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga, Draymond Green and Trayce Jackson-Davis. Green is expected to only play the first half now that Curry can’t go.

“This is definitely not a dress rehearsal,” Kerr said. “I think we had planned on it, but with Steph going out it’s changed our thinking.”

The Warriors are a perfect 5-0 this preseason entering their final game of the exhibition slate. They’ll play the Portland Trail Blazers in the regular-season opener Wednesday night at Moda Center.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast