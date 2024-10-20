Podz offers matter-of-fact perspective on Klay's Warriors exit

It's time to move on.

That's how Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski is approaching a 2024-25 NBA season that looks very different for Golden State without franchise icon Klay Thompson in the locker room.

"It was definitely strange coming in during the summer and not seeing [Thompson's] nameplate up there, but the past is the past," Podziemski told reporters after the Warriors' 132-74 preseason win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday at Chase Center.

"Klay's a great player, great person and we're going to miss him this year, but we can't dwell on it. We've got a new squad, 6-0 [preseason record] now, so it's time to reset everything. Going into Wednesday at Portland, how can we just keep it flowing and get stops?"

Thompson's offseason departure to the Dallas Mavericks rocked the NBA world, but there's plenty for the Warriors to be excited about after an undefeated preseason and their regular-season opener against the Portland Trail Blazers set for Wednesday.

Both Podziemski and center Trayce Jackson-Davis are looking to make even more of an impact in their second season with the Warriors, and offseason additions Buddy Hield, De'Anthony Melton and Kyle Anderson already have provided a spark.

New assistant coach Jerry Stackhouse has brought some different defensive looks to the floor, too, much to Podziemski's delight.

"I think Jerry's brought a different dynamic on the defensive end, which has been really great for us," Podziemski continued. "It's something that the vets haven't even seen [before] that we're doing coverage-wise and rotation-wise, so that's been a little bit of an adjustment for everybody.

"But I think in the long haul it's going to work, and it's worked through the preseason."

It's a new era for the Warriors, and one without Thompson. But so far, the offense looks crisp and the defense is stifling -- all positive signs of good things to come despite one major offseason loss.

