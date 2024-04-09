Steph had blunt NSFW message to big colleges wanting him to transfer

Warriors superstar Steph Curry doesn't curse much, but one phone call during his college tenure prompted a rare response from the 3-point king.

By now, many people know the story of Curry coming out of high school and dreaming of joining a power college, particularly Duke or Virginia Tech, where his father Dell played. Instead, Curry attended the small private school of Davidson College after getting overlooked by all the major programs.

But what some might not know is that many of those high-profile colleges regretted that decision after Curry's freshman year at Davidson. As explained by Rex Chapman, a longtime family friend of the Currys, many college coaches called Chapman to inquire about and try to recruit Curry -- including Duke.

Chapman emphasized how full circle the moment was, stating how just one year prior, Curry was "dying" to walk on at a college like Duke. Chapman even tried to make some calls to help Curry's dreams, but he, too, was turned down.

Curry turned heads during his first season at Davidson, averaging 21.5 points on 46.3-percent shooting from the field and 40.8 percent from 3-point range, along with 4.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.8 steals in 34 games (33 starts).

His freshman showing got big colleges back on Chapman's phone line -- this time being the ones making the calls.

Chapman connected Dell with a handful of top-15 colleges that were now interested in Steph, and after hearing about their sudden interest in his son, told them to give them 24 hours to speak to Steph and further discuss it.

But there wasn't much to be discussed.

"The next evening Dell called me and said he talked to Stephen and Stephen thought about it overnight," Chapman recalled, as described in a lengthy post to X, formerly known as Twitter. "Then he said, 'Rex, you know Stephen doesn’t cuss much but this morning he said, 'Dad - eff them. They didn’t want me then and I don’t want them now.' "

Curry went on to continue shining at Davidson and ultimately was selected in the first round of the 2009 NBA Draft by the Warriors, and more than a decade later continues to credit his time at Davidson for shaping him into the player and man he is today.

He was fueled by rejection and the rest is history, as those colleges certainly feel remorseful for overlooking the kid who grew into an NBA icon.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast