Warriors' Steph Curry enjoying new role as Chris Paul cheerleader

Steph Curry is enjoying cheering on his Warriors teammate Chris Paul.

Add that to the list of sentences you never thought you'd read.

There were concerns about Paul's fit with the Warriors after he was traded to Golden State this summer, but that seems to be a thing of the past as the 38-year-old is adjusting quickly to his new role on his new team. And his new teammate, Curry, has been having a blast while finally getting to root for the 19-year NBA veteran.

"I love good basketball. I've been watching him, playing against him, [he's a] Hall of Famer," Curry said Monday night on NBC Sports Bay Area's "Warriors Postgame Live" after Golden State's 130-102 win over the New Orleans Pelicans. "You know the résumé.

"So when he comes in in his 19th year, and it looks different than earlier in his career, but he makes his presence felt, it's looking exactly like we thought. Obviously game four, we got keep getting back with our chemistry."

No one was happier than Steph after CP3 dropped his first three as a Warrior 🙌 pic.twitter.com/p8wlY9KBfh — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 31, 2023

On Sunday, Paul came off the bench for the Warriors for the first time in his nearly two-decade-long professional career. He contributed eight points to Golden State's road win against the Houston Rockets, with five rebounds, seven assists, one steal and was a plus-22 in plus/minus rating in 28 minutes.

In Monday's win, the Warriors' third consecutive game on the road, Paul finished with 13 points on 60 percent shooting, adding six rebounds, five assists, two steals and was a plus-17 in 25 minutes off the bench.

Last season, the Warriors struggled when Curry took a break and was on the bench. With Paul in the mix now, they're hoping they found a solution.

And if they did, Curry certainly will be thrilled to continue being his biggest supporter from the bench.

