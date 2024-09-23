Panthers fan Steph travels to Las Vegas for team's first win

Steph Curry has had a busy offseason.

From heroically leading Team USA to a gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics to a week-long Curry Brand China tour, the Warriors superstar guard has been jet-setting lately.

On Sunday, his hometown NFL team took Curry's road trip to Las Vegas.

Steph Curry and Ayesha are in attendance for the Panthers-Raiders matchup 🔥



(via @NFLonCBS)pic.twitter.com/85q846EieZ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 22, 2024

The noted Panthers fan was in attendance at Allegiant Stadium during Carolina’s first win of the season, a 36-22 commanding victory over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Considering Golden State’s training camp opens on Oct. 1 in Hawaii, Curry, accompanied by his wife Ayesha, rightfully so, made sure to sneak in a quick getaway prior to his 16th NBA season.

After all, with franchise icon Klay Thompson now a member of the Dallas Mavericks organization, the upcoming 2024-25 NBA season projects to be a pivotal one for the Warriors organization.

As a known Panthers fan through thick and thin, there’s no chance the Chef didn’t enjoy Carolina’s win in Sin City.

Surely, Dub Nation isn’t against that.

