Barkley hits Steph's “night night” celebration in Eagles' NFCCG win

By Jordan Elliott

Steph Curry's impact has made it's way to the gridiron, with Philadelphia Eagles star running back Saquon Barkley paying homage to the two-time MVP during his team's triumphant NFC Championship Game win over the Washington Commanders.

Barkley hit Curry's iconic "night night" celebration after scoring his third touchdown of the game, effectively sealing the win for Philadelphia that sent the Eagles to Super Bowl LIX.

Draymond Green took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to shout out Barkley's use of his teammate's signature celebration.

Barkley finished Sunday's victory with 118 rushing yards on 15 carries, sending a loud message with Curry's famous gesture after his fifth touchdown of the 2024 NFL playoffs.

With Philadelphia Super Bowl bound, could we see Curry's "night night" celebration once more on the NFL's biggest stage? Time will tell.

