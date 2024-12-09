Dray drops Steph's ‘night night' on epic game-sealing dunk vs. Wolves

Draymond Green is the newest ambassador of Steph Curry's "night-night" celebration.

It came with a twist only Green could've given it, too.

Looking to put the game away late in the fourth quarter, Green threw down an emphatic one-hand slam to end any hopes of a Minnesota Timberwolves comeback in the Warriors' 114-106 win on Sunday night at Chase Center.

The four-time NBA champion immediately busted out Curry's signature celebration while tracking Wolves center Rudy Gobert down the court.

Yes, Gobert. The same one Green called "BBQ chicken" back in May.

Draymond hit the “night night” on Rudy Gobert and the Wolves 😅



pic.twitter.com/qiMW47egGG — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 9, 2024

Green, after all, was in attendance at Team USA's Olympic gold medal game in Paris back in August to witness what is perhaps Curry's most memorable "night-night" celebration of his career thus far.

And although it wasn't on the heels of a dagger three-pointer, Curry approves of Green's first-ever "night-night" celebration.

"Absolutely," Curry admitted postgame to NBC Sports Bay Area's Chris Mullin. "I've never seen him do it. I know he was in Paris for the gold medal game.

"I'm sure he will hit a dagger three at some point. But the dagger dunk -- that's new territory for the "night night" because you won't see me do that."

Though his top highlight of the night was his celebration, Green's impact covered both sides of the ball.

In 31 minutes of play, Golden State's forward ended the contest with six points to go along with seven assists and six rebounds.

But, deservingly so, nothing will -- or should -- come above Green's "night-night."

If anything, hopefully it's here to stay.

