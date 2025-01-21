What NFL playoffs tell 49ers about their window to contend

The 49ers did not even come close to earning an NFL playoff spot this season, but everyone can take whatever they want from the first two rounds of the postseason.

The Detroit Lions easily were the NFC's best team throughout the 2024 regular season. But they stumbled badly in their postseason opener.

The 49ers were shut out of the playoffs for the first time since the 2020 season after letting three second-half leads get away in losses to the Los Angeles Rams, Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks within the first 10 games of the season.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said after the season that those were three games the 49ers should have won — if not for mistakes in every phase.

“Which means we would've been 8-2 going into Week 11,” Shanahan said. “And that was the hardest thing. Then we hit some real bad injuries which were going to be tough. But that's what made it steamroll to where we didn't have a chance to make the playoffs.”

The 49ers stumbled down the stretch, losing seven of their final eight games to finish at 6-11 on the season.

Perhaps, the 49ers’ most encouraging signs for the future came when they stepped back and observed what happened during the early rounds of the NFC playoffs.

Quarterback Jared Goff threw three interceptions and lost a fumble as the top-seeded Lions lost, 45-31, to the Washington Commanders.

Detroit has already lost offensive coordinator Ben Johnson to a head-coaching job with the Chicago Bears. And defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn could be next to leave.

In the NFC West, the Rams’ defensive line is a problem. But coach Sean McVay had difficulty finding answers on offense.

Now, the Rams, who lost to the Philadelphia Eagles this weekend, head into the offseason with questions about the futures of quarterback Matthew Stafford, who turns 37 next month, and wide receiver Cooper Kupp.

Fans of the 49ers bemoaned the team’s play along the offensive line. But the playoffs have demonstrated that other top teams have their own issues up front.

After all, the Minnesota Vikings and Eagles surrendered nine and seven sacks, respectively, against the Rams.

The Vikings’ season ended when they could not protect quarterback Sam Darnold against the Rams’ young, vibrant pass rush. The Eagles and quarterback Jalen Hurts survived and advanced to the NFC Championship Game, where they will host the Commanders on Sunday.

Although the 49ers’ offensive line certainly has room for improvement, that unit fared far better in two games against the Rams, as quarterback Brock Purdy was sacked four times in two games.

Still, the 49ers lost those head-to-head matchups and never seriously challenged the Rams for the NFC West's top spot.

The 49ers should focus their greatest attention in the offseason toward revamping and reenergizing their defensive line. They need more players next to Nick Bosa up front who can get after the quarterback and change a game.

The 2025 season is filled with tons of uncertainty for the 49ers. Can their nucleus of veteran, top-flight players remain healthy for an entire season? Can general manager John Lynch find the right pieces to add? Can Shanahan push the right buttons next season to maximize the talent on the roster?

This window has closed for the 49ers.

But look around the NFC and it appears as if another window is just waiting to be opened.

