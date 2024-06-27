What Rich Paul told Draymond in ‘real conversation' after suspensions

Warriors forward Draymond Green has always played with a significant edge -- that's a big reason why he has won four NBA titles with Golden State.

But in recent years, that edge has started to do more harm than good for Green and his team.

Green was suspended twice during the 2023-24 NBA season -- the first for putting Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert in a headlock, and the other after striking Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkić in the face.

The latter suspension left Green out of commission for 12 games due to his repeated transgressions on the court.

While Green was suspended, his agent -- Rich Paul of Klutch Sports Group -- challenged him to make adjustments to avoid additional incidents in the future. Paul recalled the conversation recently on "The Pivot Podcast."

"I said, 'You’re a champion, right?' " Paul said (h/t ClutchPoints). "He said yeah. I said, 'I need you to do something for me, I need you to be the champion of change ... could you do that?’ ”

Green's reply? "I got you."

In addition to underscoring Green's importance to the Warriors on the court, Paul appealed to his lasting image once his playing days are over. Especially given Green's already established voice in the media landscape, more incidents on the court could impact his opportunities in the long run, too.

"It's very important, because for me, just taking my representation hat off -- just me and you talking -- you worked too hard, bro. You've already defied the odds," Paul remembered telling Green. "You have a post career, which most guys don't. ... We can't mess that up."

Paul went further, bringing up Green's family as well as reason to change.

"This ain’t about you," Paul explained to Green. "It’s about DJ, Cash, Olive, your wife, mom, get what I'm saying? This ain't about you, and for what?”

Did that message fully get through to Green? Well, he hasn't had any major incidents since then, but only time will tell if he has made a complete, lasting commitment to being that "champion of change."

